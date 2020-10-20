You’re experiencing the consequences of your vote every time you pay your bill to Northwestern Energy (NWE). Northwestern Energy is considered a monopoly and is regulated by the Public Service Commission (PSC). We vote on who represents us in the PSC. The Public Service Commission enabled Northwestern Energy to overcharge us by approving an increase of $20 million for households and $3.5 million for irrigators.
The PSC also approved NWE’s rate cut of $17 million to corporations like Walmart. According to Statista, for fiscal year ending January 31, 2020, Walmart had a net income of $15.2 billion. Did they really need a rate cut? Who we vote for has consequences.
Think about your own finances when you vote for the next Public Service Commissioner. This election I’ll be voting for Tom Woods. During his time in the state Legislature, Tom worked on many energy issues. He learned markets want clean, renewable energy – the kind Montana can supply in abundance with our sunshine and wind.
Tom will also make sure net metering is protected so we can economically have clean energy and energy freedom. This year I’m voting for my pocketbook. I’m voting for Tom Woods and recommend you do too.
