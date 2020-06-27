As an energy exporting state, Montana should not have high utility bills, but it does. The Public Service Commission has failed to regulate utilities for the benefit of the people of the state. Tom Woods knows and understands this. That is why he is running for a seat on the Public Service Commission.
Tom supports fair rates, smaller energy grids, personal energy production, net metering (selling surplus energy produced locally), and developing solar and wind resources. He knows how to bring rates down and the importance of providing utility assistance to those who need it.
He also knows that telecommunications, including internet service, as well as water, sewer, and transportation companies are included in the commission's mandate to regulate in the public interest.
Tom has Montana experience working for a living, raising a family, enjoying the outdoors, and serving in the state Legislature. Unlike too many recent commissioners, Tom will serve the people of Montana rather than corporations. He will work to protect us ratepayers and our outdoor environment and economy.
Please vote for Tom Woods for the Public Service Commission, the District 3 seat representing 14 counties from Beaverhead County to Stillwater and from Deer Lodge to Musselshell County.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.