I worked with Tom Woods several decades ago when I was a park ranger in Yellowstone and he was the manager of the historic Lake Lodge. Tom impressed me with his honesty, fairness, and strong commitment to customer service.
These traits continued throughout his years in the state Legislature when he protected Montanans who needed it most. Now, he’s running for public service commissioner. A vote for Tom Woods is a vote for integrity and against shadowy corporate interests that seek only their own gain, not those of people of Montana. We need a man like Tom Woods in this position now more than ever.
