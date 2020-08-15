I know Tom Woods and enthusiastically support Tom’s candidacy for District 3 commissioner on the Public Service Commission (PSC). A responsibility of the PSC is to set utility rates charged by NorthWestern Energy (NWE), the monopoly that provides energy to Montana customers, including homes and businesses.
If you pay a utility bill to NWE, it’s time to pay attention to the PSC. With only five PSC members, each with a 4-year term, electing the candidate who will serve us well is essential. Tom is ready to represent us accurately and fairly in dealings with NWE. Having done his research, Tom has ideas for improving how the PSC functions and for engaging customers in its work.
In his four-term service in the Montana State Legislature and membership on the appropriations committee, Tom gained extensive experience in financial expenditures and regulation. With a special interest in energy, Tom is ready to bring his skills to serve Montana’s utility customers.
