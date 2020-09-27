The pandemic is real. The virus is not political. There are long-term effects or death involved with infection. We all are approaching a fall with a flu and variations of covid. Wear your mask.
I saw a 90-year-old on oxygen wear a mask at Costco. Five minutes later, I had a couple not wearing masks walk within two feet of me, talking, laughing and refusing to use safe practices. How many people have to get sick or die before individuals take civic responsibility to wear masks or stay home if sick?
There is no cure for ignorance and stupidity. Mask up.
