In 1952 when Eisenhower defeated Stevenson, my passionate Democrat history professor, Dr. Kenneth Bjork, walked into a class of ardent Republicans (including me), looked around and smiling, said, “Well, I see the sun came up today.”
When I awakened to Montana’s turning red on Nov. 4, I shrugged my shoulders and thought of Dr. Bjork. When Biden won, I breathed a sigh of relief and hoped the Republicans could be good sports also. Unfortunately, Daines and Gianforte along with a large body of Trump supporters are crying a fraud election, a first in American election history. It makes one wonder about Montana’s election results? It’s also interesting that Trump, et. al., washed their hands of the coronavirus while we have almost a quarter million deaths and the counties with the worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump. Fortunately, some prominent and very respected Republican leaders have stepped forward and urged Trump to act like a man, rather than a petulant child, and graciously concede.
As a native Montanan with a number of my close family as first line responders, I am ashamed of my state in our current response to the pandemic. Montanans say how they care and help each other, many claiming to be Christians, and yet are too selfish to do the only things that can control the disease currently, safely keep businesses and schools open and allow some semblance of normalcy. Sure, masks, distancing and isolation are inconvenient (I’ve worn masks in medical practice for 65 years and at 88 breathe just fine). I do so because I want to protect you and everyone.
Also, Kudos to Celia O’Connor for chastising Montana women for not voting in the best candidate, Kathleen Williams (letter to the editor, Nov. 13). Jeannette Rankin would be ashamed indeed.
