Montanans want to elect a senator in November we can be proud of. Gov. Steve Bullock is right person for that job.
Throughout his career of service to Montanans, Bullock has been clear and steady in support of access to public lands, a strong public education system and affordable health care for all Montanans. He worked with Republicans and Democrats to expand Medicaid which provides valuable healthcare to over 50,000 Montanans and has kept our rural hospitals open. He protected our stream access laws for fishing. And he prevailed in his efforts to limit dark money in our elections.
Now Montana has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country thanks to Bullock’s decisive early action to curtail the spread of the virus. Bullock has been consistent in his positions on behalf of Montanans. He has not flip-flopped and has not dealt in double-speak as his opponent in this race, Steve Daines, is prone to do. Bullock will be a senator we can be proud of, strong on issues that matter to Montanans and consistent in his positions. Montana already has one such senator in Jon Tester. We now can have two by electing Steve Bullock in November.
