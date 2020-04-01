More than a year before Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt started preparing for the war he knew was coming. He knew that to be prepared, he would have to organize tremendous changes in the economy: order industry to make tanks instead of automobiles, sacrificing profits; persuading unions not to fight for higher wages; controlling prices; and drafting millions to lead and fight the war.
Some of us remember gas and food rationing, no nylons, oleo instead of butter; Rosie the Riveters replacing men sacrificing their lives at the war front; the gold star families. And we remember the guidance, comfort, and solace Roosevelt provided in his chats to the nation.
At the beginning of his presidency, President Trump had been warned about the possibility of a pandemic, but eliminated the White House pandemic office that existed. Then, when he was told of the coronavirus crisis in China by national security officials, he hid the news from the public, didn’t listen to the medical experts, and made no effort to prepare for the inevitable pandemic coming. Instead, he said the pandemic crept up on us, and blamed the pandemic on China and Obama. He said that he took no responsibility, and that governors were responsible for finding desperately needed medical supplies. In his press conferences, he offers no comfort or appreciation of others.
Recognizing that Trump is most concerned about the stock market and his reelection, and that he is incapable of even providing guidelines for handling this emergency, some governors of both parties have galvanized their states in the search for scarce medical supplies needed for their health workers and overflowing hospitals, and have developed guidelines as how to keep their citizens safe.
No, President Trump, the buck stops with you, and you are no President Roosevelt.
