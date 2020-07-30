Three weeks ago my husband was exposed to COVID-19 before his old friend and hairdresser knew to warn him. They were both wearing masks at the time. Eleven days later he got a contact trace call. Eleven days oblivious of the destruction he might be spreading.
My husband had been with me most hours of the day and night for months. But he had also been with his daughters and closest friends. Through him, I’d been with my daughters, my 84-year-old mom, mom’s caregivers, my newest tiny grandnephew and family. People who count on us to be safe, as we count on them.
It was unsettling and painful, to sit down that Sunday night, tracing back to identify all the people we’d been with since exposure. We felt embarrassed and guilty. But then, thankfully, everyone we called was only grateful to be told.
One woman I had to call didn’t pass the word on. “There’s too much stress in the world to add more,” she said. This truth, and the kindness it inspired, is a bomb going off in our communities hundreds of times every day. Every warning held back is covid's free ride forward.
Facing reality with honesty, clarity and fierce determination is the only way to fight our circumstances. Governments are distressingly conflicted. Testing is dangerously slow (six days without results, and counting for us). Spread is invisible, unless we make it visible.
Do not believe in your good choices. Believe in the great, important and straight forward sacrifice of wearing masks, and owning your exposure with everyone who needs to know when COVID-19 finds you. As in war, rampant disease requires bold, selfless, unified action. This moment in our history isn’t about liberty, it’s about decency, prosperity and the future.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Blessing and Pat Flowers
Belgrade