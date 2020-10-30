In his bid to be governor, Greg Gianforte brags about jobs he created through RightNow Technologies. But in doing so, he omits the fact that his company helped American companies outsource jobs overseas. A former chief financial officer points out that “the purpose of our business was to cut costs for companies, by eliminating and outsourcing jobs overseas.” Forbes also singled out Gianforte’s company for “taking the concept of outsourcing to new levels.” While Gianforte created a few jobs in Montana, he got rich by helping outsource jobs to places like China, India and Armenia.
Mike Cooney hasn’t gotten rich off of Montanans; he’s helped create jobs in Montana. He was part of Gov. Bullock’s Medicaid bill which covered over 90,000 Montanans and thereby created thousands of health care jobs for instance. He’s also helped improve access to public lands, which drive our outdoor recreation industry, Montana’s distinctive job creator.
In comparison to Gianforte’s record of outsourcing and out-of-state corporate profit, Cooney’s record of bolstering Montana’s health care and outdoor recreation industries has created far more jobs than Gianforte did. We need a governor who works for Montanans’ best interests, not one who works against them.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.