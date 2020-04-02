Support Local Journalism


In this dynamic and challenging time during the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to follow current CDC guidelines – including maintaining a distance of 6 feet away from individuals that do not live in the same household. I am, like most Bozemanites, am an outdoor enthusiast and exercise – both for enjoyment and to relieve stress – is important to me.

At this time, I think all dog owners should keep their dogs on leash to avoid unwanted contact with those from other households. I would prefer to not touch or be touched (or jumped on) by pets from other households. Furthermore, if dogs and/or dogs or people need to be separated, then individuals from different households may have to get closer than 6 feet.

I realize it is in an “over abundance of caution” that I would ask all Bozemanites to put your dog on a leash at this time.

Thank you for considering my request.

Michelle Flenniken

Bozeman

