Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Austin Knudsen is the man we need in the Montana Attorney General's Office. I served with Austin in the House of Representatives and he proved himself to be not only a conservative principled leader but also a no nonsense legislator who fought for conservative Montana ideals. He was not afraid to take a stand even when it would have been much easier to back down.

I was disappointed to see Austin Knudsen's opponent in the upcoming Republican primary election slinging mud and half-baked attacks. Many of us hope for better out of our Republican candidates and expect better out of our leaders.

I will proudly cast my vote for Austin Knudsen to be the next attorney general.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alan Redfield

Livingston

Tags