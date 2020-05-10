Austin Knudsen is the man we need in the Montana Attorney General's Office. I served with Austin in the House of Representatives and he proved himself to be not only a conservative principled leader but also a no nonsense legislator who fought for conservative Montana ideals. He was not afraid to take a stand even when it would have been much easier to back down.
I was disappointed to see Austin Knudsen's opponent in the upcoming Republican primary election slinging mud and half-baked attacks. Many of us hope for better out of our Republican candidates and expect better out of our leaders.
I will proudly cast my vote for Austin Knudsen to be the next attorney general.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.