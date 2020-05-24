I’m voting for Raph Graybill to be our next attorney general because he will champion the public, not out-of-state corporations and interests.
Graybill's work in the Bullock administration has proven that. As Gov. Bullock’s chief legal counsel, Graybill sued the Trump administration, keeping dark money out of our elections. Having worked in several elections in Montana, I have seen firsthand the influence that dark money can have in our elections. Montana has a chance to elect an experienced advocate in Graybill who is already fighting against this influence.
Raph Graybill also worked to protect net neutrality by writing the governor’s executive order, which ensures our privacy and economic rights on the internet. He has worked to protect our access to public lands here in Montana and will continue on that path as attorney general.
As someone who has spent some time outside fishing on our public lands and spent probably too much time inside on Montana politics, I stand behind Raph for attorney general. He has my vote and I hope he has yours as well.
