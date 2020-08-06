I grew up in the home of a serious cigarette smoker. To his credit, my dad quit smoking when I was in my 20s, but by then it was too late. I developed asthma, and have had two serious bouts of pneumonia, putting me at risk should I contract COVID-19.
I remember well when smoking indoors was just fine. When taking an airplane flight meant sitting, trapped, in a swirl of smoke. When eating out meant moving my chair to avoid a neighbor’s cigarette. I also remember the times when I asked someone to put out a cigarette only to have smoke blown directly into my face.
Science, medical data and the subsequent recognition that cigarette smoking poses a serious health risk changed everything. Not only did smokers understand the risk to themselves, they understood that their desire to smoke affected everyone around them, contributing to debilitation and death. Rules were made, and people who smoked were required to consider the effect of their personal choices on others.
Our current mask controversy parallels the cigarette controversy almost perfectly. No one has a constitutional right to inflict pain and suffering on others, whether that injury comes from cigarette smoke or viral particles. I believe that with time, and the knowledge that comes with understanding real scientific data, wearing a mask will be regarded the way we regard protections against second-hand smoke: as an act of courtesy, generosity, and good health.
