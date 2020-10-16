Support Local Journalism


Elsie Arntzen is the only superintendent of public instruction candidate I trust to prepare our future generations for success in any industry they choose.

As a former legislator and business owner, I served Montanans with Elsie for a long time. Elsie’s understanding and experience in education and business wholly benefits our Montana students. While radical liberal special interests fund her opponent, Elsie continues to work responsibly and transparently as she utilizes taxpayer dollars to provide our children a quality education. She believes in fighting for your rights and her record shows it.

Jon Sonju 

Bozeman

