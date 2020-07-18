As a state legislator who served as chairwoman of the House Education Committee, I have confidence in the leadership from the Office of Public Instruction, and Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.
During our time together in the Legislature, Elsie and I championed legislation to combat human trafficking, a passion for both of us. The safety of our children has always been a priority for Elsie, and she continues to provide local leaders in education, the tools they need keep students safe. As your current state superintendent, she has fought and secured full funding, for K-12 education from the Legislature.
Additionally, she believes strongly in the importance of civics education, and teaching our children what it means to be good citizens. Join me in re-electing Elsie so she can finish the job she started – building up our local schools and putting students first.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.