Mr. Arnone states in his most recent letter, “Denying life to a newborn is not a Montana value.” It should read, “Denying life to a newborn is not my value.” I am a resident of Montana and I resent the fact that Mr. Arnone believes he speaks for me – he doesn’t.
Furthermore, in previous letters, Mr. Arnone has talked about the need for “less government.” And yet, he wants the government to be able to intrude on these types of personal decisions. If less government is better, then let’s be consistent. It’s easy to throw up your arms and state that you’re "personally" against abortion.
So, let’s look at the data. Every year there are about 500,000 (plus or minus) abortions in this country. Historically there are, on average, 120,000 adoptions per year. So, what happens to the roughly 300,000 babies that Mr. Arnone and others insist be carried to term? It is unrealistic to think there will be 300,000 more adoptions/year. The data since 1940 do not support that. Or, shall we have the U.S. Department of Babies? Less government? Oh, yeah, that won’t work. People will not stop having sex – hasn’t happened in thousands of years. Wealthy and upper middle-class women will simply go out of the country.
So, you are left with a whole population of women, who can’t afford to have babies, who will either go further into poverty or get back-alley abortions (which will result in some women dying and apparently Mr. Arnone doesn’t care about them!). So, until Mr. Arnone can offer a realistic solution, I suggest that he not attempt to speak for me about such personal decisions. It is not a "Montana" value. A real "Montana" value is to respect everyone’s right to live their life and make their own decisions. Period!