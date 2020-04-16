We all know the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's (BDC) editorial point of view. We get it, you want to blame the Trump administration as much as possible for any problems with the government's COVID-19 response while completely denying any credit for any positive interventions. The opinion page is loaded with anti-Trump letters. The rare letter expressing another viewpoint is generally extreme or poorly written or both. Will you print this letter?
Publishing opinion pieces masquerading as news is standard operating procedure for BDC. The Sunday, April 2 edition included a prime example of this flawed approach to journalism. The AP article by Calvin Woodward on page A3 was titled "Trump leaves trail of unmet promises." I won't attempt to refute every questionable claim included in this attack piece posing as news. If you would like me to, give me a couple of pages and I would be happy to oblige. I will say only this: In a recent CNN interview Gavin Newsom the governor of California, and a Democrat, stated "President Trump has given us everything we have requested" to fight this virus. This of course will never be reported on the pages of BDC.
Is there any doubt why the polling numbers on media reporting credibility during the COVID pandemic trails Trump's crisis management approval by double digits?
