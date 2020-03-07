The Associated Press has the well-deserved reputation for biased reporting, cherry-picked facts and presenting as “news” what really is political opinion.
In the March 1 Chronicle, for example, AP had an article entitled “Trump seeks high court OK to speed deportations.” The article accused the Trump administration of bypassing due process for asylum seekers. What the article failed to mention is that as of Oct. 11, 2019, there were more than 476,000 asylum cases pending with the executive office for immigration review and the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service. Past court cases have shown the majority of asylum seekers do not qualify as their real reason is economic, not political or religious persecution.
For example, in 2018 of the 34,031 asylum cases referred to the courts, 39% failed to appear and were using the court case to gain entry and disappear into the U.S. Ultimately only 16% of asylum applications were approved with the average asylum case taking 117 weeks to complete.
Good journalism dictates the reporting of relevant aspects of a news story, not just those that support some political objective. The underlying purpose of this AP “news” story was to put in a bad light the Trump administration’s attempt to end the rampant abuse of the asylum system. The AP did this by withholding relevant facts such as the impossible backlog of existing cases. The last thing the asylum courts need is thousands of new phony cases to add to this backlog. This is just one example of why the AP cannot be trusted to report news objectively.