The mask mandate meeting on July 14 made me disgusted and appalled by my so-called "Americans."
I currently work at a retail store and am not mandated to wear a mask, yet wear one anyway out of respect for myself and others' health. If I and others can wear masks anywhere from eight to 16 hours a day (sometimes voluntarily, others not), then I'm sure people can manage 20-30 minutes tops in doing the same.
The meeting showcased blatant disregard for others safety and a disgusting amount of selfishness. "Infringing on my rights and body?" We're in the midst of the worst pandemic of modern society. God forbid you put a piece of cloth on your face for half an hour, which has been proven to be the most efficient method of preventing getting COVID. It's not about rights, it's about common sense.
With cases still rising, I have no doubt that Montana is headed the same direction as Florida and Texas thanks to the pettiness and faux outrage of these people during the meeting. Unless spoiled children put aside their whining, I see this only getting worse from here. Thanks, anti-maskers.
