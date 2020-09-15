A currently televised "anti-Bullock-for-Senate" ad contains a Vietnam War veteran (thank You for your service, sir) suggesting that he cannot support Steve Bullock, as "Hanoi Jane(Fonda)" has donated to Gov. Bullock's campaign for the U.S. Senate.
"Hanoi Jane" embarked on her visit to North Vietnam in 1972, I believe. Making any connection whatsoever of Steve Bullock to Fonda's almost half a century old action(s) is a stretch, at best. Steve Bullock was probably in kindergarten at that time. He was born in 1966.
And, in 1968 - when Bullock was a toddler - President Donald Trump was about 22 years old and was reportedly benefitting from multiple educational military deferments and a "diagnosis" of foot ailments, all of which enabled him to avoid military service during the Vietnam era.
The intended beneficiary of the above mentioned campaign ad is Sen. Steve Daines, who openly and vigorously supports President Donald Trump.
Our current political situation sure makes for some very strange bedfellows, and we definitely live in extremely "interesting" times.
Good luck to us all. As common sense seems to be out the window, we're most likely going to need all the luck we can get.
