On Sept. 16, the Chronicle headlined the story of Gov. Bullock’s touting the benefits of Medicaid Expansion during his recent visit to Bozeman as an “economic boost." It “brings in roughly $600 million to Montana annually.”
Who is forgotten? The persons on the other side of the economic ledger, those who supplied the $600 million.
Government robs Peter to pay Paul’s Medicaid bills, but then Peter can’t spend that money to hire Paul and add him to the company’s insurance policy.
Stephen Moore quotes one of Milton Friedman’s economic principles: “If the government spends a dollar, that dollar has to come from producers and workers in the private economy.”
Those dollars employed in the private economy do a lot of good too, oftentimes more than the government can do.
It is a case of the seen and the unseen. You can see the Medicaid dollars being spent, and people in the government taking credit for them. But you can’t see the corresponding economic activity that was prevented and the harms this caused.
