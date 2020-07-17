Few things are more frightening as a weapon than infectious diseases, and frighteningly, we know that stockpiles of these bio-weapons exist in many military arsenals. Bioweapons are small, easy to transport, highly contagious, and some have mortality rates over 50% (compared with COVID’s mortality rate of 2%).
Donald Trump’s failed response to COVID-19 has broadcast to the world that the United States – as compared with most developed countries - is vastly underprepared, and possibly incapable of dealing with a bioweapons attack. Should bioweapons fall into the hands of terrorists, Trump’s criminal incompetence has set the stage for apocalypse.
We are still experiencing shortages of masks and gowns, and we lack domestic manufacturing capability to produce what we need – despite Trump’s promise to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. Likewise, a vast number of our pharmaceuticals are made in China. Trump’s response? It’s Obama’s fault!
Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic should make all Americans shudder. COVID presented Trump with the first real challenge of his presidency, and he has utterly failed, first through denial (“we have it totally under control”), then using hope, rather than science, as a plan (“it will go away by itself”), and finally in abandoning any federal response (“let the states handle it”).
So now, in addition to tax cuts for billionaires, gutting environmental regulations, and ruining our relationships with long-time allies, Trump has clearly shown our adversaries that the United States is demonstrably unable to protect itself from a bioweapons attack. He is unfit to lead. He has made us weaker, and more vulnerable.
Americans should be very worried as long as the incompetent, ignorant, and blame-shifting Donald J.Trump is in charge. God help the USA.
