What has happened to this country? Or more to the point, the people in this country. In a short span of 75 years we have morphed from a nation that was composed of people who respected most other people, provided they were male, white and not Jewish or Catholic.
When it mattered we pulled together and faced the threat of being subjugated by Nazis or an imperial nation bent on conquering the west.
In these sad times Americans cannot even disagree over basic beliefs without resorting to schoolyard taunts and insults or the threat of violence.
About a week ago there was an inflammatory letter about the "Support the Police/Donald Trump" rally in Bozeman. In response several rebuttals have been printed from folks on the right/conservatives. Good for them for getting their thoughts out there.
At the same time most of those letters resorted to labels or name-calling and suggesting that if you don't like my politics you can leave.
Just for the record, I am left of center in my political views and at the same time do support our police. I have had the chance to work with a couple of members of law enforcement and found them to be human beings just like myself and worthy of my support.
At the same time I cannot support some methods used by some police departments or their actions and feel that if a law officer steps over the line they should be held to the same standards as anyone else.
It is possible to hold both of those viewpoints and not be a socialist ANTIFA left-wing commie, unemployed newcomer.
Americans need to pull it together and start listening to each other and stop listening to those who want us divided. Best of luck, we need it.
