Partisanship is separating not only our nation but also our families, friendships and communities. It is separating us from our desire for trust and companionship. Every one of us desires the same things for ourselves and for those we love: physical and emotional safety and financial security as well, but also the deep security of belonging. We have to resist the partisanship that keeps all of us from achieving these things. In a nation at war with itself, there are no winners.
Unfortunately, our flag has become a symbol of our division. It was chosen to represent our union of states, the United States of America. Ironically, it now often appears as a symbol of one party: the Republican Party. I reject this. The flag belongs to me as much as to anyone else. For me, it will never represent values that are contrary to my own and to the values on which the nation was founded.
I will be displaying a bumper sticker that promotes and encourages not only my choice in this 2020 presidential election but also, as importantly, the flag that represents the desire that we all have to be safe and secure in this whole, united nation.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.