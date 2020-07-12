As I placed my American flag on our mailbox this Independence Day morning it prompted reflection on what it means to be a resident of my chosen country of the past 22 years.
A deadly storm has enveloped our nation – civil unrest with Black Lives Matter protests raising awareness of health and economic disparities amid a deadly global contagion fueled by undisciplined civil liberty. Most confusing for me is why so many Americans, including several of my friends, continue to follow this deadly march so blindly.
Then it occurred to me that the 2016 election was also a racial protest. Blue-collar Americans were threatened by an increasingly global and socially diverse economy and cast their votes accordingly. This silent civil unrest was propelled by Russia to a historical accident that has revealed the most obvious weakness of our democratic system, the undue power that is afforded the office of president, even when that office-holder is irrational.
I believe our democracy will not only survive but be reborn by this deadly trial into a country that is more economically and socially generous for all our citizens. The 2020 election is clearly on the American people and the whole world is watching with a mix of hope and fear.
