Remember the sexual scandal in England involving John Profumo and Christina Keeler? Now that was a fun one! As I recall jobs were lost, divorces ensued and someone ended up in Trafalgar Square naked in the fountain. They romped throughout London without a care in 1961.
We Americans take such a puritanical view of sexual transgressions involving our leaders. President Trump was caught on tape and still denies allegations made by scores of women; Brett Kavanaugh denied what he did in high school as a randy little wanker despite what his cohorts alluded to. President Kennedy snuck women into the White House. It was painful to listen to Joe Biden stumble through his denials of an incident that allegedly occurred almost 30 years ago.
We have more on our collective plate than ever before, an election year in the midst of a global pandemic, world leaders who do not believe in scientific evidence regarding climate change, a president who would not tell you the correct time if he were looking at a clock, and a planet that is going to die if we don't pay attention to it. Let's get on with what is truly important.
