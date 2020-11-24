Whether it is the Dominion Software glitz or the defective machines should be blamed, we, the American people need to know whether we can trust our democratic process.
Here are some of my thoughts about our election process.
1. Update voter's registration lList regularly every three years. Remove voters who have not voted the last three consecutive years. Use the latest census records to update. Cross check voter's data with national change of address database.
2. Use of watermarks on the voting forms will weed out fraud voting forms.
3. Print and analyze the software used during the election. Check the installation date.
4. From the list of critical states, choose states where the winning candidate won a large margin and choose states where the winning candidate won a small margin for further verification.
5. Step four will be done after performing steps one thru three.
6. The people who will do step three or the quality control will be different from the people who were in charged during the voting process.
7. The results of step five will be reviewed by a mix party group.
8. Only after doing these six steps will the results be published and a winner declared.
9. By the Constitution, if no winner is declared, Congress will decide. But only one vote per state.
