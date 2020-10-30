Whatever happened to the saying, "Truth, Justice, and the American way"? Our American standards need to be based on upholding fairness and equality for all.
Politicians should be held accountable for speaking the truth instead of promoting distortions of fact. There should be a hefty fine for politicians who repeatedly extol falsehoods especially when those falsehoods have been repudiated by several reliable sources.
Character traits like honesty, integrity and empathy should be what we look for when choosing a leader whether it is a leader of a county, state or nation. I am saddened by politicians like Daines, Rosedale, and Gianforte, who blindly follow Trump regardless of his blatant lying and lack of consideration for all Americans except for his rich white privileged donors.
Our elected officials should speak for all people no matter their race, religion or whom they choose to love. As Montanans, when it comes to electing a governor, we should not fall for a candidate who buys and body slams his way to get elected. We need to vote for people like Steve Bullock, Kathleen Williams, and Mike Cooney who have a better track record of working to achieve our American values of truth and justice for all of us.
