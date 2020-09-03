I'm afraid the "dark picture" is already upon us. Unidentified federal forces insighting violent protests at the behest of the president. A "pandemic" upon us, exacerbated by the mishandling thereof by the same president. And the socio/economic fallout thereof.
Not to mention the ill-effects of the aforementioned on the education of our children and the blatant lie promising "affordable health care" to all! That was the same president's campaign rhetoric back in 2016. And that plan is where?
Oh yeah, the dark portrait is almost complete. With Mr. trump sitting at his aisle painting it with wide, wide strokes! Wake up, America!
