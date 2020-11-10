Now 94, I have seen our country through very serious times. Our Wisconsin dairy farm, lost in the depression of the 1930s; the family, except for our oldest brother, moved to the Orlando area. My father and a brother built a small cottage. My dad painted houses.
The “Great Depression” continued. Having no electricity, an outdoor toilet and pump water was not new to us. We had a garden, a cow and raised chickens for food and sales. My older sister and I were both in high school when WWII started; my sister graduated and became a trained nurse. Our Orlando brother joined the Army coming home from Europe with life changing/shortening wounds. The oldest brother ended the war in the Pacific Navy at Okinawa. I spent the last war year in naval training and another year before discharge. Then came the Korean and Vietnam wars, the Middle East war, 9/11 attack, Iraq War and Afghanistan war.
Despite the above I have never seen this country I love in such political and moral disarray. A widespread collapsing of the American family continues.
Having escaped abortion, millions of our young have been or are being raised by single parents due to unwed mothers and widespread divorce. It’s “only about me” pervades society.
Politics is vicious with personal, half-truth attacks, as read in our mail and paper and heard in the media’s “opinions.” Despite great racial progress I have witnessed the last 60 years and still going on, discord is suddenly rampant with destructive riots. My wife of 70 years, also age 94, and I will be soon leaving our extended families of children grand and great grandchildren. We prey they will witness a "a turning point” as our country is now in serious trouble! A great religious and moral awakening is desperately needed.
