I love the slogan “All Lives Matter” and the vision of what it could mean to humans everywhere. What “All Lives Matter” means to me is everyone is valued, respected, and given equal rights under the law. It means all humans are safe when approached by the police, are given equal rights to earn an equal wage regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation, and all humans have the equal access to a quality education that teaches about all people’s history rather than white peoples history.
“All Lives Matter” means all people have quality health care regardless of gender, race and sexual orientation. “All Lives Matter” means all people have access to safe food, water and neighborhoods that allow for the human to thrive.
Unfortunately, African Americans are killed by the police at 2.5 times the rate of whites despite only representing 13% percent of the population, earn only 10 cents to a white persons dollar, are routinely redlined into densely packed crime ridden neighborhoods with substandard schools and environmental catastrophes like Flint, Michigan, are more likely considered to be called “essential” workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and are forced to work yet they are six times more likely than whites to be turned away for COVID-19 testing or treatment.
I think it is safe to say that the policies and the outcomes of those policies reflect black lives don’t matter. So if you say “All Lives Matter” to the statement “Black Lives Matter,” please take a stand with the black lives matter movement and support the vision of “All Lives Matter,” including other oppressed people until this is true, if that is what you really believe.
