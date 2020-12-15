What an embarrassment for this great state that Attorney General Tim Fox added Montana to the Texas lawsuit suing four other states over how they handled their elections.
Yep, they changed their laws in response to COVID-19. Guess which other states did? Montana and Texas! I know Mr. Fox is in the all hail (or is it heil?) President Trump camp. But any critical thinking skills would seem to call for Montana (and Texas) to have to throw their elections away if the four accused states have to do the same.
Find something better to do for Montanans instead of joining frivolous lawsuits!
