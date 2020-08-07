Columnist Matt Standal seems to be quite good at categorizing and denigrating the varieties of out-of-state visitors he apparently encounters in Bozeman. Unfortunately, he’s not nearly as skilled at writing a convincing or coherent opinion essay. The wealthy tourists he decries—and I’m sure some small number of them are as obnoxious as Mr. Standal claims—are a sign of municipal health, not Mr. Standal’s ridiculous “harbingers of death.”
Bozeman and its environs have something special that draws people here: the mountain air, wide open spaces, outdoor activities, unique culture, and (Mr. Standal notwithstanding) remarkably friendly Montanans. The rust belt cities east of the Mississippi can only look on enviously as western metropolises such as Bozeman grow and prosper. Why on earth would we want to push away the people who are visiting and then, as people have for generations, often immigrating to these cities to find opportunities and a better environment for themselves and their families?
The unavoidable fact is that the tourists and new arrivals that so irritate Mr. Standal are neither a cause nor a symptom of the social ills he identifies. If Montana’s service sector jobs don’t pay well—and many clearly don’t—then we need to vote for higher minimum wages, not drive off the customers purchasing these services. Supporting universal health care access, greater child care options and more equitable taxation would go a long way, too. If home prices are too high, the answer is to fix the zoning laws to construct more affordable housing, not antagonize the people interested in purchasing homes.
Addressing these problems is difficult but not impossible. But it cannot happen by alienating the people who want to visit and move to Bozeman, and who contribute to making it such a dynamic, attractive place to live.
