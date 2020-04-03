Now that the federal stimulus package has been approved one wonders how many of Bernie and Elizabeth’s “millionaires and billionaires” will be lining up to feed at the federal trough.
While the undeserving poor will continue to be poor, many recipients of federal largess will be those who will prosper from their past financial profligacy—case in point—the airline industry.
Those folks whose business plan changed air travel from a glamorous adventure to a miserable nightmare will be relieved of financial responsibility by us—the taxpayers.
Airlines profitability has grown steadily over the last few years by charging fees for virtually everything, to stuffing more “tushes” into ever smaller seats and by decreasing the heretofore already minimal amount of legroom.
Ever been assigned a middle seat between two very large persons who have had only minimal contact with a shower or bath in the last few days? Go head try to change your seat—just try.
I guess the idea of charging to use the bathroom has finally been flushed or maybe charging for toilet paper has been wiped out. But who knows, a crisis is a terrible thing to waste and more than likely we can look forward to future creative additional fees.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.