Make no mistake about it, yesterday’s siege of the United States Capitol building and the mob violence that ensued was incited by President Donald Trump’s actions January 6th at his Capitol Mall speech, which he personally rallied his supporters to attend, and then asked them to march on the Capital building.
Equally complicit in this violence is our Montana U.S. Senator, Steve Daines, and newly inaugurated House congressman, Matt Rosendale. Their support and spreading of known lies about the validity of the recently held presidential elections, their vocal support of President Donald Trump and his claims of a “landslide” victory stolen from him led to yesterday’s violence and the assault not only on our Capital building and elected representatives but on the foundation of our democracy and truth itself.
As our elected leaders we expect and require Sen. Daines and Congressman Rosendale to uphold the constitution and to vocally speak out to support the truth. Virtue is the act of holding the common good above your personal interests. It should be a prerequisite for being elected to any office and one that both of our elected representatives have dramatically failed to embrace.
I call on Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale to immediately resign from office and issue an apology to Montana citizens for their actions over the last weeks and months of promoting Donald Trump’s lies.
It is not enough to say you condemn violence and the attack on the Capitol. You must also specifically condemn President Donald Trump’s actions to incite violence on Jan. 6 and separate yourself from his conspiracy theories, lies, and false rhetoric. If this repudiation and apology are not forthcoming then I call on my fellow Montana citizens to immediately begin a recall procedure for both representatives.
