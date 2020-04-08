In October the Bridger-Teton National Forest issued a decision to continue livestock grazing on some 267 square miles of National Forests in the Upper Green River and Gros Ventre River drainages near the southern end of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The biological opinion, issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, projected that extending these grazing allotments will result in the deaths of an estimated 72 grizzly bears over 10 years.
Federal district courts have already ruled twice that grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem still need to be protected under the Endangered Species Act -- and did so for very good reasons. Chief among them is the Yellowstone grizzlies’ isolation from other grizzly populations that may cause irreversible inbreeding and lead to the extinction of the Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly population.
While there is little or no scientific evidence supporting killing numerous grizzly bears every year to resolve cattle-related conflicts, there is scientific evidence that non-lethal measures can reduce levels of cattle depredation by grizzlies for sustained periods of time. These include guard dogs, selective deployment of electric fences, closer monitoring of cattle by ranchers, relocation of cattle pastures during key periods of livestock susceptibility, and removal of cattle carcasses so they don’t become a food source for grizzlies. The solution is to better manage cattle grazing operations instead of trying to manage grizzly bears by killing every grizzly a rancher sees.
It’s unfortunate but if we must turn to the courts to force the Trump administration to follow the law and recover, not decimate, the Yellowstone grizzly population as required under the Endangered Species Act that’s exactly what we’ll do.
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies
Bozeman