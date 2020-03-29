Last week a nurse practitioner told me that she was seeing 60-70 people per day, many experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. My guess is that most of our medical providers are stressed and hindered by limits on the availability of protective equipment and shortages of test kits.
In essential food chain and pharmaceutical services, others face similar degrees of exposure. My wife asked a Costco employee if anyone came through the checkout line that day who was coughing. His grim answer: “Yeah, lots of them.”
For all of these front-line providers, every patient or transaction presents a new risk of infection. Many may themselves be suffering physically or emotionally, but feel compelled to soldier on to avoid a lay-off or loss of income. Some are working just out of the goodness of their hearts.
Our gratitude goes out to these courageous people. To all of you who endure these risks, please know that we recognize your contribution to our well-being. We cannot thank you enough for the sacrifices you are making for us. We pray for your health and safety.