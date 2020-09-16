This is a paean to Rachel Leathe and her excellent photography for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
Her in-your-face portraits of people actually doing things, her atmospheric and dynamic Montana landscapes (she is master of the diagonal line), and yes, her sports photos, all transcend the inherent limitations of deadline journalism. The photographs explain and expand their stories, and they reveal a photographer’s consciousness and skill in achieving more than mere illustration.
Well, not exactly a paean, perhaps—not poetic or lyrical enough—just a sincere appreciation of artistic and journalistic excellence.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.