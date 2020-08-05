My love affair with the Crazy Mountains began nearly two decades ago.
My girlfriend and I set off on a big adventure, backpacking a circuitous route that took us past glistening alpine lakes, curious mountain goats and high mountain vistas that took our breath away.
On the second day of our trip, along the shores of Moose Lake under towering peaks, I asked her to marry me.
Fast-forward a couple years and my new bride was helping me pack out my first archery-killed elk from that same mountain range.
For over a decade we’ve made the Shields Valley our home and the Crazies our escape – be it trail running, fishing, hunting or day hiking with our kids – this wild place is where we go to reflect and recharge.
But if you know anything about the Crazies, you probably know about the public land access issues that have plagued these mountains for decades. The legacy of railroad land grants, shifting management goals and landowner disputes has created a snarl of access problems.
That high mountain lake where I proposed to my wife? It turned out to be privately owned.
Crazy Peak, the highest point in the range, is privately owned, too.
Trails that appear public on Forest Service maps fade into fences with “no trespassing” signs when you show up in person.
I used to send family and friends to experience some of my favorite trails in the Crazies. But I had to stop. Inevitably, they would come back frustrated with the disparity between what the map showed and what they found on the ground.
It wasn’t lost on me. I’ve spent years trying to link trails or find creative ways to access those high mountain lakes and elk-filled meadows. But disputes over trail easements left me with two options: trespass or go elsewhere.
Finally, after decades of frustration, a group has come together to seek access solutions.
The Crazy Mountain Access Project is a group of hikers and hunters, environmentalists and ranchers – who are working locally to find common ground in the Crazies.
In a time of so much divisiveness in our country, here is an example of people sitting down and talking face-to-face with each other to create viable solutions.
One of their first successful efforts was to reroute a disputed trail that began at Porcupine Trailhead on the west side of the mountains.
This used to be ground zero for stymied hikers. The trail began well marked and obvious. But within a mile or so of the trailhead, the path dissipated into a matrix of cow paths and game trails that all led to a fence adorned with “no trespassing” signs.
Last weekend I took my two sons and joined some friends and their kids for another backpacking adventure. We began at Porcupine Trailhead and hiked the newly constructed trail. The hike was challenging, but the new trail was obvious.
And I finally had the piece of mind knowing I wasn’t accidentally trespassing.
When we reached the saddle overlooking the broad drainage below, I pointed to a far off lake tucked below the towering peaks and told my kids about another backpacking trip nearly two decades ago when I asked their mom to marry me.
My hope is that by continuing to secure public access, my kids can make a lifetime of their own memories in a place as special as the Crazy Mountains.
Erik Petersen is a photographer and filmmaker living in the Shields Valley with his wife and two sons, a pair of bird dogs and a dozen chickens.