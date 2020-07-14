This past week, the United States reported more than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day — the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began.
Thirty two states, including Montana, are seeing an increase in new cases. This week Montana reported its highest number of new confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Health systems in Florida, California, Texas and Arizona are experiencing a surge of hospitalizations and ICU admissions. Of particular concern is the rapidly rising number of new cases in people age 18 to 44.
Although illness tends to be milder in younger individuals, some will experience serious illness, including death. More importantly, many younger people have few or no symptoms and yet can readily spread the virus to older and more vulnerable people. Three to four weeks following a surge of cases in younger individuals, we can expect to see a spike in hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths as the more vulnerable populations are exposed and become ill.
The physicians and advanced practice clinicians of Bozeman Health Primary Care Clinics and Bozeman Health Hospital Medicine have been working very hard for the past several months to keep our community safe.
You can help prevent the spread of this virus by doing the following:
Avoid crowds — especially indoors.
Wash your hands often with soap and water — for 20 seconds or more.
Maintain social distance — stay at least six feet apart from others.
Stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms of COVID-19.
Cover your mouth or cough into your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
Wear a face covering when in public.
A recent study demonstrated the single most effective means of preventing person-to-person spread is through the use of cloth face coverings in public, especially when indoors and when social distancing is not possible. Transmission of COVID-19 can occur not only with coughing and sneezing but also with talking, singing and even breathing. The use of a face covering helps prevent the wearer from spreading airborne droplets containing the virus. By wearing a mask you help others in the community avoid getting sick. This is especially important for asymptomatic younger persons who may unknowingly be exposing others, including their parents, grandparents and other members of their families.
We recognize that there have been contradictory and confusing recommendations regarding the benefits of wearing masks, and that this can make it difficult to know what information is based on opinion versus evidence.
However, as the evidence has evolved it is now clear that masks do indeed provide benefits, mostly to others. Researchers at the University of Washington have reported that we could avoid over 30,000 deaths by Oct. 1, if 95% of people followed the recommendation for use of face masks in public. Also, if we can reduce the number of new cases by following these recommendations our economy can stay open and thrive.
COVID-19, unfortunately, is not going away anytime soon. COVID-19 will continue to threaten our community’s health and economy for the foreseeable future. Hopefully we will have a safe, effective vaccine by early next year and we can begin to transition back to normal. In the meantime we must not be complacent.
We acknowledge that we are a country that respects individual liberty. However, as front line health care workers, we strongly encourage our fellow citizens to act for the collective good of us all.
Let’s continue to work together to get through this challenging time.
Submitted by Dr. John Robbins on behalf of the physicians and advanced practice clinicians of Bozeman Health Primary Care Clinics and Bozeman Health Hospital Medicine.