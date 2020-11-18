The recent and tragic Bridger Foothills Fire is a stark reminder that while we live in a beautiful and scenic area, we are not immune to wildfire disasters. This year’s wildfire season has been one of Montana’s most destructive with more than 160 structures lost—including 68 in the Bridger Foothills Fire.
As a guest column from Dave McWethy and Cathy Whitlock pointed out recently, the trend of increasingly damaging wildfires is not unexpected. As the climate warms and more homes are built in fire-prone areas, we can expect wildfire risks to rise.
A recent Headwaters Economics analysis found that more than one in three Montana homes—nearly 120,000 in total—are located in moderate to very high wildfire hazard areas. Nearly every home in the state is exposed to some degree of wildfire risk, including homes in the southern and central regions where grassland fires frequently burn.
Since 1990, the number of Montana homes in areas of high wildfire risk has nearly doubled and far outpaced home development in areas with low wildfire risk. The most significant growth occurred in Madison County (580% growth in high-hazard areas) and Gallatin County (367% growth in high-hazard areas).
The trends are all increasing with no end in sight—our region will continue to attract new residents and wildfires will get bigger and more intense, making wildfire disasters more likely.
In recent decades, we have learned a lot about wildfire behavior and home ignition. We know the local conditions within 100 feet of the home are critical in influencing a structure’s survivability during a wildfire. Media narratives often focus on large wildfire fronts burning communities to the ground. However, embers flying up to a mile ahead of a front are the primary culprit behind home loss and are responsible for 90% of homes destroyed.
A few key mitigation measures can reduce the threat of ignition from flying embers, including:
• Create defensible space by distancing trees and mowing grass within 100 feet of the home.
• Do not store combustible materials within 5 feet of the home—including under the deck and in garden beds.
• Roofs should be Class A (like asphalt shingles and metal).
• Siding should be made of ignition-resistant material.
• Use metal gutters and clean them regularly or use gutter covers.
• Put fine mesh screens on attic vents.
• Use noncombustible fencing within 10 feet of the home.
Our research shows that a wildfire-resistant home can cost the same to build as a standard home. Find more resources and checklists at wildfirerisk.org.
But one wildfire-resistant home alone cannot reduce community risks. Mitigation measures work best when everyone participates. They need to be embedded into our community culture, written into neighborhood covenants and regulations, and integrated into how we plan and envision growth.
In the wake of one of the most historic wildfire seasons on record, communities across the West are rebuilding. Now is the time to thoughtfully and deliberately plan our homes and communities to live alongside the inevitability of wildfires. We have the science and technology to build smarter and more resilient homes, and in doing so, increase the safety of firefighters, first-responders, and homeowners.
The wildfire problem is not going away nor is the desire to live and play in some of the country’s most fire-prone lands. These concurrent trends imply that we need to bring the foresight of urban planning into the wildland-urban interface and learn to live alongside wildfires.
Kimiko Barrett, Ph.D., is a Bozeman native and manages the community planning assistance for wildfire program at Headwaters Economics.