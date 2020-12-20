On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Bozeman City Commission is proposing to move forward a $16 million project to widen 1.1 miles of Kagy Boulevard through the MSU campus. Given the exorbitant costs of this proposal, it is not clear why.
According to the planning documents, this project will reduce “rush hour” (let’s call it “rush 15 minutes”) delay on Kagy by a minute or two. But this reduction will only last a few years; improvements in traffic flow from road-widening projects tend to be very short-lived. Which is not surprising: When we widen roads, people drive on them more, which requires more widening, and on and on.
This phenomenon, in which widening a road actually generates new car trips that would not have otherwise occurred, is well-known and well-named – it’s called “induced demand.” Researchers at PERC (a Bozeman-based think tank) write that, “previous attempts to build our way out of urban traffic congestion have been largely self-defeating in the sense that, sooner or later, new roads tend to create more demand for driving.”
One study estimates that 40% of new road miles are typically filled up by new traffic immediately, and 100% within four years. There’s a catchy, and apt, phrase for this: Adding lanes to cure congestion is like loosening your belt to cure obesity. Under that logic, will Kagy later need to be widened to six lanes?
That phenomenon is especially problematic given that widening roads is shockingly expensive. This short stretch of Kagy promises to be one of the most expensive road projects the city of Bozeman has ever constructed – and the most expensive per mile by far.
Any community’s list of needed improvements grows faster than the funds it has available. Thus, cities need to prioritize the projects that provide the greatest benefit for the least cost (where benefit is measured as progress towards a city’s goals). When initially conceived, the Kagy project was expected to cost $6 million and expected to produce $5 to $6 million in benefits by reducing driving time on this stretch.
Since then—primarily to mitigate some of the impacts of putting a wide, dangerous road through the MSU campus—the project’s cost has more than doubled to $16 million. Spending $16 million on a project that only produces $6 million in benefit should be re-thought, especially when projects with much higher cost-benefit ratios are waiting in queue. For example, immediately in the funding line behind Kagy is College Street, which, as anyone who has driven it lately can attest to, desperately needs its crumbling pavement repaired and its safety improved by installing sidewalks and bike lanes on this very busy street.
Moreover, in the years since the Kagy project was conceived our community goals and priorities, as stated in our general community plan (called a growth policy) and our draft climate plan, have (appropriately) evolved.
The newly adopted community plan states that we should “make transportation investment decisions that recognize active transportation modes and transit as a priority” because enhancing non-motorized transportation, such as walking and biking, benefits our community and each one of us (even if you don’t walk or bike our street corridors regularly, these modes take cars off the road, reducing congestion). “Active transportation” saves millions in scarce taxpayer dollars while improving the health of our citizens.
Our draft climate plan seeks to lower Bozeman’s contribution to climate change. We cannot achieve our climate plan goals if transportation emissions remain on their current upward trajectory. Ironically, on the same evening city commission will consider its draft climate plan they have in front of them the proposed Kagy project that would directly contradict the goals of that plan.
Bottom line: This proposed road project drains the city budget for a project that induces more driving, ultimately leading to more congestion, to temporarily save a few minutes of driving during our “rush 15 minutes” whereas right-sizing the Kagy project that perhaps could allow us to complete both it and College Street. The decision on Kagy is an excellent litmus test for our city commissioners: are they serious about implementing the plans they adopt?
Randy Carpenter works for the Bozeman-based non-profit Future West www.future-west.org, which helps communities in the Northern Rockies plan for their future.
