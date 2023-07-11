OPED-ENV-SEQUOIAS-WILDFIRE-COMMENTARY-LA
Buy Now

A gate is closed near the entrance to Sequoia National Park where the KNP Complex fire threatens groves of giants sequoias on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Forest, California. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Brian van der Brug

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As my colleagues and I hiked through the Nelder giant sequoia grove south of Yosemite National Park recently, we could barely believe our eyes. In 2017, the Railroad fire swept through nearly all of the Nelder Grove, burning lightly in most areas but very intensely in the portion where we walked, about six years after the fire. The naturally regenerating giant sequoia forest was so vigorous and lush that, in many places, we had to pull the stems of young sequoias apart just so we could walk between them. There were hundreds of them on almost every acre — many of them already 8 or 9 feet tall.

It was a remarkable sight because, in that particular location, the Railroad fire burned hot, killing trees, including about three dozen mature sequoias. This high-intensity fire patch is isolated; it’s nearly half a mile from the grove’s nearest remaining live, mature sequoias. How was the extraordinary rejuvenation of giant sequoias possible there?

The U.S. Forest Service, which manages the Nelder Grove and many other sequoia groves, has repeatedly told the public, the media and Congress that giant sequoias are adapted to mild and moderate surface fires. The agency has insisted that emergency actions in sequoia groves are necessary to save the trees from high-intensity fire and ensure that only lower-intensity fire occurs. Those emergency actions could take the form of bulldozers, chain saws and logging, without benefit of the usual environmental safeguards, if pending legislation — the deceptively named Save Our Sequoias Act, introduced by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — passes in Congress. Meanwhile, the Forest Service is already moving forward with logging plans in the Nelder Grove, based on this “emergency” posture.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Chad Hanson is an ecologist and the director of the John Muir Project. He is the author of “Smokescreen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our Climate.”

Tags

Recommended for you