While there is vigorous debate regarding whether or not there will be a second wave of coronavirus, I believe most of us agree that we need to prepare for it.
What does seem certain, however, is that we will see a coronavirus-related wave of new residents – both second-home as well as new full-time residents – seeking refuge from areas hit hard by the pandemic. Will we be prepared for that?
Realtors are reporting record inquires about home and rural properties for sale. Many of them noting that people are not just casually checking out prices and availability. They want to buy. And they want to buy now.
For those readers who have been around for a while, you know that this is not the first significant influx of new residents. Periodic population booms have been a part of our regional history. Remember when the films “A River Runs Through It” and “Horse Whisperer” hit the big screen? Everyone wanted to live an idyllic life fly fishing and horseback riding in Montana. Homes, especially large rural homes, sprang up like mushrooms. More recently there was the boom years immediately before the Great Recession. And after we emerged from that downturn (which was relatively speaking, a blip on our radar screen) developers once again stepped on the gas.
The handwriting is not just written on the wall, its out there in big glowing neon; “Prepare for More Growth!” Are we preparing? And have we learned any lessons from past growth spurts?
From an environmental perspective, one positive real estate trend before the pandemic was less interest in small rural acreage ranchettes (sometimes derisively called “weedettes”), and a greater desire by many newcomers to live in town. While that presented significant challenges and resulted in significant controversies, from a land use and environmental perspective, it’s certainly better than filling our valley with homes and septic systems, disrupting agricultural operations – not to mention the negative fiscal and tax impacts of sprawl.
But that could change with this new wave of homebuyers. Anecdotally, they seem to be looking for refuge, not necessarily community. This could once again result in a surge in ranchette development by people not accustomed to life in a rural, agricultural environment. What could go wrong with that scenario?
Our organizational mantra is; “Change is inevitable, it can happen by design, or by default.” We are in the midst of epic changes, many unpredictable. But others, if we think about them, are predictable. I would submit that a spike in population growth and rural home development is one of the predictable impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. And I would hope that our government officials, particularly those charged with planning future land use and development, would redouble their efforts to manage growth in a proactive manner that protects what is special about this place, even as we react to some of the greatest challenges this region has ever faced.
Some, maybe many, would say that this is the least of our worries: “Any economic development, would be good economic development.” This was certainly the attitude after the Great Recession when land use planning advocates just about had to go into hiding. And look what happened – unprecedented building that was viewed by many as seemingly unplanned and lacking sensitivity to local concerns.
My hope is that we won’t repeat this scenario. Our new “abnormal” may be very different from what we are used to in regards to growth and development. But that might be OK. Perhaps we should view the crises we are facing as opportunities to think about a new and more sustainable pattern and character of growth.
Embracing that challenge and recognizing that pandemic-related growth is inevitable, and we should plan for it, would be a first logical step in this process.
Dennis Glick is the director of Future West, a Bozeman-based non-profit that helps communities identify and create the future that they want.