This week a gaggle of fairies and gnomes in a magical land called Flutterby Thicket – located on our public lands – bailed out this exhausted mama. A new local theater group called Random Acts of Silliness partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust to provide a little magic, and a little fairy dust, just when we needed it most. What’s the backdrop for this blissful escape from reality? Our shared public lands, of course.
Like many working parents across the nation, I am stretched beyond recognition. After seven months of navigating a pandemic and the emotional and physical toll COVID-19 has on families across the nation, things have not gotten easier. If anything, life has gotten harder. Parents are working full-time, and parenting full-time, and now teaching full- or part-time in a world that was increasingly becoming untenable pre-pandemic.
The advent of technology was supposed to make our work lives more flexible, so that you could take that conference call from a Forest Service cabin or answer emails from a tent in Glacier National Park. But for me, and many other Americans, all that accessibility did was make it all the more difficult to press the “power off” button and get some needed rest. As Missoula-based writer Anne Helen Peterson recently wrote, “Deep down, we know the primary exacerbator of burnout isn’t really email, or Instagram, or a constant stream of news alerts. It’s the continuous failure to reach the impossible expectations we’ve set for ourselves.”
On a recent Thursday as I was checking schoolwork for my youngest daughter’s learning pod while listening to the work emails ding incessantly into my inbox, I remembered the fairies and our public lands, and sent the girls off on their bikes so that they – and I – could get a needed break during arguably the most difficult time in all of our lives.
Our public lands and waters are central to how we raise our girls here in Montana. Now, they are absolutely vital. This Election Day I – and thousands of other exhausted, frustrated, exasperated parents – will vote for the one constant that provides us physical and mental health: our shared “fairy thickets” that allow us and our kids the opportunity to power off.
Mountain Mamas vote for our public lands and waters. We need leaders who prioritize our most valuable assets in the mountain West. And believe us, we’ve been watching.
We’ve achieved some great conservation wins over the past year. I’ve witnessed and participated in the 20+ year herculean effort it took to get something nearly everyone agreed on – funding and permanent reauthorization for the Land and Water Conservation Fund – over the finish line. Yet we still have so much to do, and an increasingly short time to do it.
Climate change is real. Science is real. Our forests are burning. Our homes are in danger. We need leaders who will work across the aisle for common sense climate solutions. We need leaders who will preserve and expand access to our public lands, for our kids and theirs. We need leaders who do what they say, and say what they do. On Nov. 3, women across the nation will be showing up at the polls in full HAZMAT suits if needed. Our voices will be heard and our votes will be counted.
Perhaps the late, great, Ruth Bader Ginsberg said it best, “To make life a little better for people less fortunate than you, that’s what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for oneself but for one’s community.” Good leaders do that. Women will be voting for leaders who stick up for our kids, and our neighborhood fairy thickets.
Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas, and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters.