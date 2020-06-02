This week we again bore witness to a video depicting a police officer using unlawful force upon a restrained Black man who subsequently died after pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Making matters even more shocking was that there were other police officers at the scene who did not render aid to a human being in the throes of imminent death. This cannot be allowed to stand. Justice must be done. Every effort need be made that peace officers fully adhere to their sworn responsibility of “to protect and serve” and in so doing not engage in criminally reprehensible behaviors.
There is justifiable national outrage at the criminal killing of Mr. Floyd. A history of systemic racism, ongoing practices allowing the use of excessive force and continued unwillingness of sworn officers to intercede in witnessed acts of police misconduct have all come together in a perfect storm to display much, but not all, of what is wrong in American policing today. Tragically none of this can come as a surprise to anyone associated with, or immediately affected by, law enforcement in 2020.
Frankly it’s not 1968, when the Chicago Police Department committed what was determined to be a police riot, but Chicago police still continue to be involved in well-publicized acts of brutality. It’s not the 1990s, when LAPD had the Rodney King beating and the Rampart scandal, yet this year department members have been under investigation for framing gang members. It’s not the latter part of the 20th century when the Knapp Commission found wide-scale corruption within the NYPD, but in a five-year period during the past decade close to $400 million was paid to claimants victimized by police misconduct. Let’s be honest, many of the criminal and racist misbehaviors found in our policing practices yesterday, last year, last century, continue to exist today; and for absolutely no civilized reason.
Let me be clear, we can no longer tolerate these behaviors. Entire communities of Americans feel betrayed, disenfranchised and brutalized by law enforcement. The commonly heard retort is that it’s only 1% of police officers who are the “bad apples.” I question that assumption. Regardless of numbers, “apples” don’t unlawfully mistreat or kill people. Bad police officers tragically do, and far too often.
The majority of law enforcement officials are decent, hard-working people, but for too long the necessary change to make law enforcement officers directly accountable for their daily behaviors has not occurred. It hasn’t! Even the good decent hard-working peace officers have often unwittingly been involved in profiling and a culture that permits the concealing of misconduct. When things go terribly awry we see lawsuits, occasional arrests of officers, commissions to study the matter, federal decrees; but for all of those inputs we continue to see horrific, needless acts of police violence as occurred on the streets of Minneapolis.
What do we do? To paraphrase a common rejoinder: Think nationally but act locally. Local communities must become deeply involved in crafting the nature and extent of policing services in their community. We desperately need the practice and culture of community policing that all officers must embrace. Community policing has been around for decades but far too many policing agencies have never adopted nor adhered to such a practice. Printing “Community Policing” on the side of a police car does not in and of itself make a true community policing department, but many agencies think so.
We must ensure that our officers are guardians of the public, not warriors intent on subduing a community. Individuals must be hired in accordance with strict standards that meet legal, moral and community expectations. Why do we see officers terminated or resigning under threat of sanction in one department then go to other departments and then continue their egregious misbehavior? That has occurred time and time again and then we act surprised when the likely bad acts occur.
Which brings us to this: Community policing, sound hiring practices, progressive training, setting a constructive culture, inclusiveness, mental health support, strong organizational leadership all make for a solid foundation, but without assertive accountability it all can be for naught. It’s a tough job to hold accountable those persons with whom one works, whether subordinate or peer, but that must be done! If officers and their leaders cannot meet that challenge then law enforcement is not the career for them.
Clearly, human errors can occur and need not be the end of a career, but egregious misconduct, a trend of any type misconduct, racist behavior of any type, can no longer be passed along with a wink and a nod. It is 2020 and too much unaccountable police behavior continues to play itself out on the lives of too many persons; one of whom was just seen on a video pleading, “I can’t breathe.” Change must happen now!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Scott Swanson is a retired deputy chief of police with the Santa Rosa, California, Police Department with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. He lives in Bozeman.