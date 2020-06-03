If you came of age in the 1980s, then you recall the tune “Turning Japanese” by the Vapors. In the age of coronavirus, I suggest we take the Vapors ditty more seriously. As we try to stay healthy, turning Japanese can help us combat COVID-19. Japan has weathered the pandemic remarkably well so far, and we can certainly do better.
Japan is a country with 126 million people. Over 90% of Japanese live in big cities and 25% are over the age of 65. It’s the oldest and longest-lived country in the world, and we know that the novel coronavirus hunts older folks. Tokyo is the largest city in the world by most estimates, moreover, where people live, commute, eat, drink and work in stiflingly crowded spaces. Still, Japan has reported only 17,000 cases. By contrast, Italy’s population is 60 million and 22% of its population is over 65. It has reported 232,000 cases. At present, 1 in 7,230 Japanese have COVID-19, while 1 in 260 Italians do. In the U.S., 1 in 186 have it. Why has Japan weathered this viral infection so well? Infections, it turns out, are historically and culturally transmitted. We need to realize that.
To start with, Japan has universal health care, a priority born from the postwar WWII constitution drafted by a handful of U.S. New Dealers. “In all spheres of life,” it states, “the State shall use its endeavors for the promotion and extension of social welfare and security, and public health.” We didn’t get it, but they did. This means all people have access to fast, equitable, and world-class health care, which is critical during a pandemic. Plus, even though Japan’s politics is plenty ruckus, they still rely on science to make most decisions, meaning that basic knowledge about how the infection spreads hasn’t been politicized to the degree that it has in the U.S.
There is also effective elderly care. Things are changing fast in Japan, but families still provide the bulk of care for their elderly. “Three generations under one roof,” though less prevalent today than in the past, still resonates. In 2000, Japan also introduced Long-Term Care Insurance for its aging population, to help with care for people over 65. This translates into far less of the elderly population living in crowded nursing homes, which turned out to be COVID-19 incubators. In some of Japan’s nursing homes, futuristic robots provide care, and they don’t get COVID-19.
Japanese are generally healthier, too—35% of Americans are obese, while 3% of Japanese are. Inexplicably, young Japanese have forgone being close to one another as well, with some 30% of college-age kids never having dated. But it’s had the unintentional benefit of providing fewer opportunities for the virus to spread. Here in the U.S., however, it’s hard to imagine universal health care, robot nurses, widespread dieting, or declining dating anytime soon. That’s why the personal behaviors interest me more. We can actually do them.
If you’ve lived in Japan, then you know people wear surgical masks during the cold-and-flu season. Mask wearing says, “I’m wearing this mask to protect you.” It alleviates the burden of public shame. Rejecting masks in the U.S. says, “I don’t wear a mask because it gratifies me.” When it comes to public health, Japan, as a Confucian society, has a built in focus on social wellbeing. In the U.S., which is driven more by Locke’s liberalism, self-wellbeing still reigns supreme. Mask wearing in Japan is a historical relic of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, one that has stuck around—because it works. There are other factors, too. Bowing, as opposed to handshaking, provides built in social distancing guidelines, ones generated by etiquette. Japanese also tend to be quite hygienic for cultural reasons rooted in Shintoism, frequently washing their hands and often gargling with salt water after coming home from work. In my mind, mask wearing needs to be the priority, but all these things we can do, and we don’t have to embrace Shintoism to do them.
If we can incorporate some of these simple behaviors in the coming months, perhaps we can limit any resurgence of infections in our community. Mask wearing says, “I care more about your health than I do my own inconvenience in having to wear this damn thing.” So let’s turn a little Japanese, and make a statement about our community at the same time.
Brett L. Walker is the regents professor of history at Montana State University in Bozeman.