In the 1830s, French diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville traveled the U.S. seeking lessons about democracy for export to rapidly changing France. His reflections were published as “Democracy in America.” While there were uniquely American traits that impressed Tocqueville, aspects of the American ethos mystified him. For example, he observed that Americans, “owe nothing to any man, they expect nothing from any man; they acquire the habit of always considering themselves as standing alone, and they are apt to imagine that their whole destiny is in their own hands.”
Tocqueville captures the American tendency to see autonomy as radical independence from others and freedom as negative liberty, or “non-interference” with our pursuits. On this understanding, autonomy precludes dependence, vulnerability, and humility, and “freedom” treats as humiliating any incapacity to enact our will all on our own. Yet our “whole destiny” is almost never in our own hands. Does this mean we’re never free? No, because there’s a crucial distinction between laudable self-determination and independence, and the atomistic individualism that many Europeans still find mystifying about Americans.
No contemporary moment illuminates this distinction more than the debate over wearing masks to minimize spreading COVID-19 by coughing, sneezing, singing, laughing or talking loudly (so many ways to propel saliva, I’ve learned, and those little droplets hang around for a long time). Unlike seatbelts, my mask-wearing primarily protects other people. Unlike smoking bans, which do exist to protect others, mask-wearing involves doing, not refraining, from something. Like everything in America today, mask-wearing was quickly politicized and moralized. The resulting polarization is not about science or data, mostly, but values: solidarity versus freedom; care for others versus care for self; obedience versus resistance.
Once a debate shapes up this way, it’s hard to dial it back. But these are false dichotomies, and we should seek more nuanced – and useful! – ways of thinking about mask-wearing. Autonomy (the quest for independence), and humility (the recognition of human vulnerability and interdependence), aren’t opposed to each other. They are two sides to one coin. Autonomy needs humility, because the quest for independence is an ongoing, often fragile, process that’s likely to foil us. Humility needs autonomy, because without the desire for self-determination, we may be immobilized by our human and historical constraints. And we need both humility and autonomy to navigate the complex political, social, and physiological realities of interdependence. We need what I call “humility-informed-relational-autonomy” – HIRA, for short. It’s harder to say than “Freedom,” but it says a lot more.
Why is the American conception of freedom often severed from recognition of our vulnerability and interdependence? Besides reducing freedom to non-interference, freedom has been thinned out as “choice.” Once an economic concept of amoral consumer preference (think Pepsi versus Coke), since the 1970s “choice” has come to define our understandings of citizenship and individuality. Early mobilizations of the term, like the pro-choice slogan “My body, my choice,” demanded bodily autonomy and gender equality as essential for full participation in public life.
Here, “choice” connected freedom with justice. More recent deployments use choice to argue that participation in public goods must be voluntary, and assert an individual right to “opt out” of anything not chosen. Ironically, many anti-mask advocates have appropriated “My body, my choice” for a freedom disconnected from equality, justice, and embodiment.
Bodies are profoundly porous entities, from our skin to our epigenetic switchboard, where changes are activated over our lives by forms of exposure. We’re literally and figuratively infecting each other all the time, with infectious moods and contagious laughter; germs, bacteria and viruses; with our habits, ideas, and inspirational hopes and fears. The word “inspire” actually means to breathe into!
As autumn 2020 approaches, we’ll need robust intellectual/ethical resources to refuse false dichotomies and easy moralizing. Ultimately, freedom is best served by recognizing – not denying – vulnerability, humbling as that may be. My freedom depends deeply on you! And vice versa. Maybe this idea is about solidarity; maybe mutual self-interest. I prefer HIRA.
Like many people, I often wish my whole destiny was in my own hands. As an embodied human who gets colds every year, been in bike and car accidents, and can’t always reach things on high store shelves, I’m not deluding myself. The viral truth is that we’re exposed and disposed to each other because we share a world. Can we rethink what freedom requires (and whose freedom, and to do what?), and replace viral contagion with the spread of the idea that we’re all in this together, whether we like it or not? For you, in the spirit of HIRA (maybe a forgotten goddess of inevitable exposure?), I’ll wear a mask. What will you do?
Sara Rushing is an associate professor of political science at Montana State and author of the forthcoming book “The Virtues of Vulnerability: Humility, Autonomy, and Citizen-Subjectivity.”