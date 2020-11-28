The ecosystem of the Madison and Gallatin ranges is one of the few places where a historically intact wildlife population comes into close contact with a large and fast-growing human population. That makes figuring out ways to protect everything that’s special about the Madison and Gallatin ranges both difficult and imperative.
If we’re going to keep these places as intact and wild as they’ve always been, we’re going to need to make the most of acts of Congress, Forest Service planning processes, local grassroots advocacy and elbow grease to protect them for good, before it’s too late.
These wild ranges are unique, and it’s important that we develop equally unique solutions to protect their future. For as special as our wild backyard is, it isn’t invincible. We have the responsibility to protect it, and the Gallatin Forest Partnership is honoring this responsibility by using the tools at our disposal — every single one of them — to protect the wildlife, habitat, clean water and outdoor recreation that we’re so lucky to have in our backyard.
Quite simply, we can’t afford not to.
Let’s start with what we’ve already got: an incredibly intact habitat. These mountains are keystones of a huge connected swath of wildlands that stretches north from Wyoming’s Tetons through Yellowstone National Park to the southern edges of the Gallatin Valley. This place — the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — still has nearly all the same species that lived here 200 years ago — grizzly bears, elk, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, wolves and more. In this era of human population growth and development, that’s incredibly rare.
Greater Yellowstone is also subject to undeniable human pressures. Trails for hikers, mountain bikers and motorized users crisscross the landscape. Visitors come from around the world to experience the beauty, wilderness and adventure, and many are moving here to call this place home. A changing climate is putting more pressure on wildlife, and parts of the Madison and Gallatin ranges already look quite different than they did a generation ago.
Despite these rapid and real changes, the Madison and Gallatin ranges have stayed wild, intact and connected. Grizzly bears still roam north from Yellowstone; elk still bugle on cold mornings, and bighorn sheep and mountain goats still patrol the ridges. To protect them, we need to act decisively to freeze our footprint as it is today, limit further habitat fragmentation and development and protect the places that allow these animals to thrive.
To prevent our footprint from expanding, we need to be innovative in wielding a variety of tools. Places with different histories, characteristics and well-established human uses require different solutions to best protect and maintain their intact, connected and wild character. The Gallatin Forest Partnership has worked hard to understand and embrace the unique values of the most beloved wild places in the Madison and Gallatin ranges, and we’ve been pursuing unique and area-specific ways to support these values while protecting the intact wildness and habitat that define our special places.
Wilderness designation is the gold standard for protecting intact wild places. It provides the highest level of protection possible, and it’s the best way to ensure that human development doesn’t change areas that are undeveloped and immensely valuable for wildlife, clean water and primitive recreation.
For other areas where motorized recreation or mountain biking has been established by past travel planning and court decisions, we need to pull different tools from the box — including backcountry areas or wildlife management areas, and watershed protection and recreation areas — to balance those existing uses with the vital need to protect critical habitat, migration corridors and clean headwaters.
In striving to find that balance, the Gallatin Forest Partnership has recommended a mix of wilderness and other unique conservation designations across the Madison and Gallatin ranges. These recommendations focus on freezing the existing recreational footprint, but not on closing trails that are currently open. Maintaining our current recreational footprint will preserve the high-quality recreation that’s so important to our communities and protect the existing intact habitat and pristine headwaters by keeping our wild places the way they are today. If we act decisively, we can ensure that grizzlies, elk, moose, sheep, mountain goats and more will always have room to roam.
By using all of the tools available to designate new wilderness, maintain existing recreation, protect clean headwaters, and protect the intact, connected wildlife habitat in the Madison and Gallatin ranges, we can protect what we in Greater Yellowstone are still so lucky to have.
Emily Cleveland is the senior field director for Montana Wilderness Association and a member of the Gallatin Forest Partnership.